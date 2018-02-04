Sunday, February 4, 2018

T-Mobile US tests NB-IoT guard band

Sunday, February 04, 2018  ,  No comments

T-Mobile U.S. successfully tested Narrowband IoT in guard bands. The carrier announced that testing has been conducted in the lab and in the field. NB-IoT is live in Las Vegas and T-Mobile aims to turn on the service nationwide by mid-year.




0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also