T-Mobile U.S. revenues up 8.3% to $30.2 billion in 2017

T-Mobile U.S. revenues in Q4 2017 rose 5.1% to $10.8 billion. For full year 2017, revenues were up 8.3% to $40.6 billion. Net income was $2.7 billion and $4.5 billion in Q4 2017 and 2017, respectively

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.11 and $5.20 in Q4 2017 and 2017, respectively.



Some key metrics:





1.9 million total net additions in Q4 2017 - 5.7 million in 2017

1.1 million total branded postpaid net additions in Q4 2017 - 3.6 million in 2017

891,000 branded postpaid phone net additions in Q4 2017 - 2.8 million in 2017

149,000 branded prepaid net additions in Q4 2017 - 855,000 in 2017

1.18% postpaid phone churn in Q4 2017, down 10 bps year-over-year - 1.18% in 2017, down 12 bps from 2016

T-Mobile covered 322 million people with 4G LTE at the end of 2017 - targeting 325 million people across 2.5 million square miles by the end of 2018

first U.S. carrier to exceed 30 Mbps average download speed

Aggressive deployment activity of 600 MHz in 2017, accelerated pace anticipated for 2018

2,800 new stores opened in 2017, including nearly 1,500 new T-Mobile and over 1,300 net new MetroPCS









"Wow - what a way to cap off 2017! Record financial results across the board and over 5 million customers added for the fourth year in a row," said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile. "We made incredible progress in 2017 building out our network and retail footprint to set ourselves up for future growth. Our business is clearly firing on all cylinders and our strong guidance for 2018 shows that we have no plans of letting up!"