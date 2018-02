Swisscom and Ericsson are collaborating on end-to-end network slicing for critical communications in a joint project to deploy and explore new use cases for 4G and 5G.





ti

The two companies plan to demonstrate how end-to-end network slicing can be implemented on Ericsson’s 4G and 5G network solutions at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. The demonstration will use commercially available features in the Ericsson radio access network, such as RAN slicing and Quality of Service control, combined with Ericsson’s core network functionality and Operations Support Systems offering, securing the reliability and performance of applications for critical communications.