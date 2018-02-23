South Atlantic Cable System makes landfall in Brazil

The South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) has made landfall at Fortaleza, Brazil, marking a major milestone in the development of the system.



The SACS subsea system is a 40 Tbps, 6,165 km cable linking Angola to Brazil. It features four fibre pairs, with each fibre pair capable of transmitting 100 wavelengths at 100 Gbps. SACS is scheduled to be ready for service in mid-2018.



Once SACS has been fully commissioned, we will see a significant improvement in communications and content sharing between Angola, African countries and the Americas. With SACS, the delay in transporting digital content, known as latency, will be reduced fivefold, from the current 350 thousandths of a second to just over 60 thousandths of a second," stated António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables.





