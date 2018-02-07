SiTime reaches big milestone: 1 billion timing devices shipped

SiTime Corporation, which specializes in MEMS timing devices, announced a big milestone - the cumulative shipment of over 1 billion timing devices.



SiTime's MEMS timing devices are used in a wide range of applications such as mobile phones, tablets, fitness trackers, cameras, automobile, autonomous vehicles, rockets, earthquake detection systems, etc.The company estimates the market for all timing devices is $6 billion, and SiTime supplies 90% of the MEMS timing components sold."SiTime is redefining timing technology, and we've only just begun our journey," said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. "SiTime is uniquely focused on solving the most difficult timing problems for the electronics industry. That is why customers are using our timing products in self-driving cars, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence systems, and 5G infrastructure. We believe that our timing components will be the device of choice for the next few decades."