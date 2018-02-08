Sierra Wireless posts Q4 revenue of $183.5 million up 13%

Sierra Wireless reported Q4 2017 revenue of $183.5 million, an increase of 12.6% compared to $163.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Revenue from OEM Solutions was $139.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 3.4% compared to $135.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was $31.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 52.0% compared to $21.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue from IoT Services was $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 73.5% compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.



GAAP net loss for the quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net earnings were $9.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to net earnings of $8.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.



“In the fourth quarter of 2017, we delivered year-over-year revenue increases in each of our three segments, with particularly strong growth in our high margin Enterprise and IoT Services lines of business,” said Jason Cohenour, President and CEO. “We also significantly strengthened our IoT Services business with the addition of Numerex, and are now better positioned than ever before to expand our IoT services and scale our subscription-based recurring revenue.”