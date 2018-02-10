Siemens to acquire Finland's Sarokal for 5G test

Siemens agreed to acquire Sarokal Test Systems Oy, a provider of innovative test solutions for fronthaul networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Sarokal, which is based in Oulu, Finland, supplies its test solutions to chipset vendors, fronthaul equipment manufacturers, and telecom operators to develop, test and verify their 4G and 5G network devices from the early design stages through implementation and field-testing.







Sarokal's products are used to test transmission specifications across multiple domains. Its tester product family addresses the entire development and maintenance flow for cellular and wired transmission system testing. The technology is especially designed to detect radio frequency (RF) problems. With Sarokal's foresight into the requirements of 5G testing, their testing models were created from the beginning for both the virtual (digitalization) environment as well as the physical testing environment."The planned acquisition of Sarokal reinforces our ongoing commitment to EDA and the IC industry," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens PLM Software. "Building on our acquisition of Mentor Graphics, we continue to make strategic investments which leverage Mentor's existing strengths and enable Siemens to expand its offerings to the IC industry.""Sarokal has been on the forefront of the development of the 5G specification and its requirements for fronthaul networks since its inception. The 5G specification aims to greatly enhance performance for mobile broadband, network operation and Internet of Things (IoT) communication, and this requires new test methodologies," said Harri Valasma, CEO at Sarokal. "Becoming part of Siemens and integrating our technology into the Veloce emulation platform will give us greater visibility into early customer adoption of 5G, which can help us maintain our leadership as this segment is forecasted to grow rapidly."