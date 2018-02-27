Samsung's Galaxy S9 brings camera improvements but no 5G

Samsung is ready to ship its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones in March in global volumes.



The new flagships boast an improved camera with a dual aperture lens for low light, Super Slow-mo video capabilities, and personalized AR Emoji.



As the units are now ready, network connectivity remains pretty much unchanged, with no 5G in this generation.However, Samsung is introducing a SmartThings App with S9 and Galaxy S9+ that will connect to other Samsung and non-Samsung devices to serve as a connected hub for Smart Homes.Regarding security, the new phones are protected by Knox 3.1, Samsung’s latest defense-grade security platform, as well as three different biometric authentication options – iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition.A new verification mode can combine iris scanning and facial recognition technology to quickly unlock a user’s phone.