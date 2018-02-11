Russia's Rostelecom picks ZTE for Access Network Upgrade Project

ZTE clinched a 70% share of the first stage of Rostelecom's the access network modernization project.



ZTE's Multi-Service Access Network (MSAN) product delivers VDSL. Rostelcom is currently testing G.vectoring and G.fast for deployment in a second stage of its upgrade project.



ZTE noted that its access products are equipped with lithium batteries to endure the harsh outdoor environments in Rostelcom's territory, including extreme low-temperature. Its customized outdoor cabinets are cold-resistant, water-proof, moisture-resistant and dust-proof.



Rostelecom is Russia's leading broadband and pay-TV provider with over 12.7 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.7 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.7 million of which are subscribed to its IPTV service.





