Rubrik to acquire Data IO

Rubrik, agreed to acquire Datos IO, a market leader in backup and recovery for NoSQL databases and big data file systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The acquisition of Datos IO will extend Rubrik’s reach into mission-critical cloud applications and databases increasingly adopted by application and DevOps teams at Fortune 500 companies.



The companies said they share a common vision for building a control plane that can automate, orchestrate, and secure data in the cloud.



Datos IO’s flagship platform RecoverX pioneers a radically new approach to comprehensive data management for modern cloud applications built on modern NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Cassandra, Couchbase, Amazon DynamoDB) and big data file systems (Cloudera, Hortonworks). Datos IO has filed 22 patents in application-aware data management for enterprise use cases of backup and recovery, test/dev refresh, in-place analytics, and cloud mobility. Fortune 100 companies have chosen Datos IO to protect and manage their cloud applications enabling digital transformation, including three of the top Fortune 15 companies and the world’s largest home improvement retailer.



“As enterprises adopt NoSQL cloud databases to undertake digital transformation and AI initiatives, the need to manage and recover applications and data is becoming top of mind. We are excited to have Datos IO join the Rubrik family to accelerate innovation in how enterprises manage and recover this modern application stack,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Rubrik.





Rubrik Raises $180M for Cloud Data Management Funding, Rubrik, Silicon Valley, Start-Ups



Rubrik's platform delivers automated cloud data backup, instant recovery, offsite replication and data archival capability. One Intel-powered appliance manages all data in the cloud, at the edge, or on-prem for backup, DR, archival, compliance, analytics, and copy data management. The company said it is on an annual run rate approaching $100 million.



