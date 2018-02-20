Rethinking: Central Office 2.0 - a panel discussion





Telcos are rapidly evolving their central offices to be more agile, efficient and capable of delivering edge services for mobile and broadband users. This video panel discusses Central Office 2.0. Participants include Mike Yang, President of QCT; Dan Rodriguez, VP of Network Platforms Group, Intel; and Bill Snow, Chief Development Officer, ONF.



Where does the telco industry stand today in terms of the deployment of virtualized networks?



In 2018: many changes will impact the network, including IoT and 5G. How are telcos rethinking their networks to take advantage of these opportunities?



What can telcos learn from the hyperscale cloud providers who have been most successful in building the most efficient data centers?



Watch the video panel: https://youtu.be/9_yRWOPDTR4





