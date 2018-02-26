Ranovus ships its On-Board Optics and CFP2 Direct Detect Transceivers

Ranovus announced the general availability of its 200G On-Board Optics and CFP2 optical transceiver solutions.



The devices are based on the company’s multi-wavelength Quantum Dot Laser (QDL), Ring Resonator based Silicon Photonic (SiP) modulators, Driver ICs as well as Receiver building blocks.



Highlights of Ranovus’ 200G CFP2 and Optical Engine product features are:





Supporting DCI, metro access, 5G Mobility and multi-access edge computing applications

Supporting transmission distance of 15km, 40km and 80km+

Platform capable of supporting Industrial Temperature Range

Offering 96 DWDM channels in the C-band now and L-band in the future

Supporting 1.6 Tb/s 1RU Shelf Density

Form factor and compatible electrical interface with CFP2-DCO

56Gb/s PAM4 PHY with multiple programmable FEC options to optimize link performance

Full diagnostics and self-monitoring capabilities to enable high-reliability networks

Ranovus said these products are now in lab trials with multiple optical networking equipment vendors for 5G mobility and cloud infrastructure markets. A demonstration with ADVA is planned for the upcoming OFC show in San Diego.“Our demonstration will feature transmission of 400Gb/s in an FSP 3000 CloudConnect™ terminal and over 80km of standard single mode fiber utilizing our open line system,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO/COO at ADVA. “In partnership with Ranovus, we have made impressive progress to validate direct detect technology as an effective way for data center operators to lower their cost per bit and improve energy efficiency.”