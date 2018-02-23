Rackspace extends partnership with Cisco to advanced security

Rackspace is extending its long-running partnership with Cisco to include advanced security solutions.



Rackspace, which was already one of Cisco's largest firewall customers, continues to pilot Cisco’s advanced security solutions. Rackspace has deployed and served as a testing partner for Cisco’s stateful firewall, the ASA series, to the ASA 5500-X Series, to now the Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall for advanced threat protection.



Rackspace is deploying high volumes of Cisco’s Next-Generation Firewalls and integrating them directly into its services, helping enable its customers to manage their hosted environments more efficiently and securely.



“As a company that is committed to enabling its customers on their digital transformation journeys, Rackspace is constantly evolving to solve customers’ IT challenges,” said David Neuman, Chief Information Security Officer, Rackspace. “The value of a partner that understands what a global market is looking for in different customer verticals is extremely important to us. We depend on partners like Cisco to help us understand not only what we’re doing today, but what’s on the horizon and we can collaborate to deliver next-generation capabilities.”



