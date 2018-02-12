Quantenna posts Q4 revenue of $41.3m, up 10% yoy

Quantenna Communications, which supplies high-performance Wi-Fi silicon, posted Q4 revenue of $41.275 million, up 10% year-over-year. Full-year 2017 revenue to $176.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37%



Q4 net income (NonGAAP) was $455,000or $0.01 per share.



Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin of 51.6% compared to 51.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016.



“Overall, 2017 was a very successful year as we posted 37% year-over-year revenue growth. We are pleased to report that our key cable MSO customer has initiated a nationwide rollout of a gateway solution using our industry leading Wave 3 10G technology. We enter 2018 excited about the opportunities in front of us and believe we are well positioned to extend our Wave 2 market opportunities and garner incremental Wave 3 10G designs,” remarked Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.