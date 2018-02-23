Quanta Cloud Technology partners with Radisys on optimized RAN

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) has selected Radisys; MobilityEngine LTE-Advanced and 5G RAN software to run on its open server hardware platforms, delivering optimized high performance and low latency RAN solutions to mobile operators globally.



The solution also integrates Affirmed Networks’ cloud native 5G Mobile Core and leverages Radisys’ integration services.



QCT is a leading hardware vendor that has embraced the telecom industry shift to open hardware, including OCP-based hardware, rackmount servers, COTS-based x86 platforms and more. Radisys’ MobilityEngine software introduces open and disaggregated mobile access cloud solutions.



The companies said that by pre-integrating and pre-validating MobilityEngine RAN software and Affirmed Networks’ 5G Mobile Core Solution onto QCT’s hardware form factors, Radisys and QCT can offer to their customers differentiated, performance-optimized solutions for LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G RAN with faster time-to-market and reduced risk.



“This integrated solution leverages Radisys’ DNA in software and integration services and Quanta’s full portfolio of industry-leading open server hardware to offer our customers a truly multi-vendor solution that is built for the demands of 5G mobile edge computing,” said Neeraj Patel, Vice President and General Manager, Software & Services Solutions, Radisys. “We are committed to partnering with QCT as a preferred OCP hardware provider and with the industry-leading Virtualized EPC vendor Affirmed Networks, to deliver right-fit technology solutions to our mobile operator customers that don’t compromise on performance while reducing cost and risk.”



“Our extensive hardware portfolio is designed to meet the needs of mobile operators that are transforming their networks to meet the requirements of 5G and mobile edge computing,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “QCT is dedicated to fostering partnerships with technology software leaders such as Radisys in order to deliver pre-integrated and pre-validated solutions to mobile operators that reduce deployment times for next-gen networks. Radisys’ MobilityEngine RAN software and integration expertise allows making commercial deployments of new open architectures a reality.”