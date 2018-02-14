Qualcomm debuts Wireless Edge Services for enterprise and IoT security

Qualcomm is introducing a set of trusted software services rooted in its chipset architecture and designed to meet the requirements of new enterprise and industrial IoT customers to securely provision, connect and manage long life-cycles of billions of intelligent wireless devices through their cloud platforms.



The idea with Qualcomm wireless edge services software is to provide predictability and security throughout a device's entire lifecycle. By rooting a trusted service within the silicon, a device can be on-boarded and managed in a predictable way. These trusted services would be exposed through new APIs and available on Qualcomm chipsets – initially its MDM9206, MDM9628 and QCA4020 – and later on, select Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms. Capabilities include plug n play onboarding, on-demand, over-the-air feature activation, emergency and routine upgrades as well as third-party service enablement throughout the device life-cycle.



Large enterprise, industrial cloud providers and users could use the capabilities to provision and manage massive amounts of connected 4G and 5G devices in a trusted, security-rich and scalable manner. Qualcomm said its wireless edge services can provide strong protection against compromised devices and network attacks through hardware-based device integrity.



“With the introduction of Qualcomm wireless edge services, we continue to evolve and augment our leading Snapdragon portfolio to better serve our expanding base of customers across many industries and unlock the potential associated with trusted wireless access to billions of increasingly capable edge devices” said Serge Willenegger, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G and Industrial IOT, Qualcomm Wireless GmbH. “We are excited by the initial response from cloud, enterprise and industrial companies and are looking forward to working with them as well as our traditional customers to accelerate the transformative opportunity supported by advanced security, intelligence and wireless connectivity capability at the edge.”



Qualcomm cited ecosystem support from Alibaba, Baidu, Mobike, Quectel and others.