Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics announced a multi-year strategic relationship agreement between the two companies in various technology areas and across a range of mobile devices.





"The announcement today underscores the importance of our longstanding strategic relationship with Samsung in driving core mobile technology into many different segments," said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. "As Qualcomm continues to lead the world to 5G, the opportunities between our companies are growing and this agreement sets us both on a path for continued success.""We value our strategic relationship with Qualcomm Technologies," said TM Roh, executive vice president and the head of mobile R&D, Samsung Electronics. "And look forward to working together to deliver leading technologies in the years ahead."