Oracle to open 12 new cloud data center regions worldwide

Oracle announced plans to significantly expand its cloud infrastructure footprint by opening 12 new data center regions worldwide. The company seeks to increase the breadth and depth of Oracle Cloud services available across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



The regional expansion will include locations in Asia including China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea; Europe including Amsterdam and Switzerland; and North America including two in Canada and two new US locations to support U.S. Department of Defense workloads.



Oracle's portfolio includes the breadth of cloud services (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) and new services in security, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.



“The future of IT is autonomous. With our expanded, modern data centers, Oracle is uniquely suited to deliver the most autonomous technologies in the world,” said Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. “As we invest, our margins will continue to expand. And with our global datacenter expansion, we are able to help customers lower IT costs, mitigate risks and compete like they never have before.”



In addition, Oracle announced the industry’s first end-to-end financially backed cloud warranty for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Oracle said it is now the only cloud infrastructure provider offering guaranteed service levels across performance, manageability, and availability: the three key characteristics defining how enterprises measure cloud infrastructure providers. Under terms of the new performance SLA, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure guarantees it will deliver more than 90 percent of published performance every day in a given month. If it falls below that level for even as few as 44 minutes a month, customers may claim service credits according to Oracle’s terms of service.



“No cloud provider in the world can match what Oracle guarantees,” said Thomas Kurian, President of Product Development, Oracle. “Our competitors offer narrow commitments and countless exclusions in fine print while Oracle’s SLAs deliver an industry first: guaranteed performance, manageability and availability in the cloud.”