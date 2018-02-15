Oracle acquires Zenedge for cloud-based network security

Oracle agreed to acquire Zenedge, which helps enterprises secure their IT systems whether deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid hosting environments. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Zenedge, which is based in El Segundo, California, offers Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation products. The company said its products help defend over 800,000 web properties and networks globally.



Oracle said the Zenedge acquisition will help expands its Cloud Infrastructure and Domain Name System (DNS) capabilities, adding innovative application and network protection that augments existing Oracle security services and partnerships.



"Customers demand enterprise-grade infrastructure to run their critical business systems in the cloud," said Don Johnson, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Oracle. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a Service delivers leading cloud services to address those needs. The combination with Zenedge equips Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with integrated, next-generation network and infrastructure security, to address modern security threats."



"Customers achieve tremendous results with Zenedge's innovative WAF and DDoS mitigation products, from a 99% reduction in illicit website traffic to a 99.75% improvement in page load times," said Yuri Frayman, CEO of Zenedge. "We could not be more enthusiastic about joining forces with the leader in enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, and delivering similar results to even more customers at scale."