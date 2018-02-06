OPNFV verification program

The OPNFV Project is launching a verification program to facilitate both vendor self-testing and third-party lab testing or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) components.

The OPNFV Verified Program (OVP) establishes an industry threshold based on OPNFV capabilities and test cases. The initial version will test and verify NFV infrastructure components and features, including NFVI, VIM, underlying cloud infrastructure, basic packet forwarding, IPv6, and VPN.



"We are breaking new ground by leveraging open source platforms to measure compliance of commercial products," said Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, The Linux Foundation. "This is a huge step for the industry, and speaks to the power of open, community-driven solutions to help the ecosystem in real-world deployments. I am incredibly proud of the collaborative work that has gone into establishing this set of common NFV platform requirements to aid the industry on the path towards robust NFV deployments."