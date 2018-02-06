Open Compute Project measures its market impact

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) has engaged IHS Markit to determine the adoption and impact of OCP gear in the technology industry.



IHS Markit interviewed OCP members, suppliers and service providers, as well as incorporated their own in-depth industry research to determine non-board member revenue by region and vertical, as well as provide a forecast through 2021. OCP Board member companies include Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Microsoft and Rackspace. Equipment markets explored in this study included servers, storage, network, rack, power and peripherals.



Some preliminary findings:



2017 OCP YoY growth from non-board member companies was 103%

The 5-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is 59%, while the total market growth is expected to be in the low single digits

Servers account for almost 75% of non-board OCP revenue in 2017, with rack, power, peripherals and other (primarily WiFi and PON, or passive optical networks) expecting the highest growth rates

The America’s represented the majority of non-board OCP revenue in 2017, through hyperscaler, telco and financial industry adoption, while EMEA has a forecasted CAGR of 70%, primarily driven by telecommunications firms

EMEA revenue from non-board member companies is expected to surpass $1 billion (US) by 2021, while Asia Pacific is expected to surpass EMEA in adoption as early as 2020

“OCP is excited to work with IHS Markit to get an independent view of our ability to influence the market through adoption. This study creates a baseline for us to measure our progress against, as well as gives us insight into projected growth in regions and markets. It also provides a view into perceived value as well as barriers for adoption. While we are pleased with the initial indicators, we also recognize we have much to do to continue our momentum,” stated Rocky Bullock, CEO for the Open Compute Project Foundation.