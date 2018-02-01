NTT DATA INTELLILINK picks Cloudify's TOSCA orchestration

NTT DATA INTELLILINK Corporation, which delivers managed IT services, has chosen Cloudify’s open source cloud-native orchestration platform as a preferred TOSCA orchestration framework and is now offering Cloudify to its IT systems integration customers throughout the world.



Cloudify's orchestration framework automates the application stack installation and deployment processes as well as post-deployment processes such as monitoring, auto-healing, updating and auto-scaling. Cloudify can also orchestrate OpenStack or other on-premise cloud infrastructure, public clouds such as AWS and Azure, and other infrastructure technologies such as Docker containers. In addition to managing a wide variety of on-premises servers, clouds and network devices, Cloudify can manage multiple clouds simultaneously as well as automate cloud infrastructure and application changes.





