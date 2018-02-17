Saturday, February 17, 2018

Nokia considers strategic options for its Digital Health business

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Nokia will undertake a strategic review of its Digital Health business, whose products include hybrid smart watches, scales and digital health devices for consumers and enterprise partners. The unit is part of Nokia Technologies.

The company said the review may or may not result in any transaction or other changes.

