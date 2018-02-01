Netronome appoints Donnelly as SVP Business Development

Netronome appointed Leonard Donnelly as senior vice president of corporate and business development.



Previously, Donnelly held executive, chair and CEO positions at Apical (acquired by ARM), Artofus, Intune, FORE Systems, Cinehub (acquired by C&C) and Digital Hub (Ireland’s largest tech incubator). Leonard was also the EVP of sales, marketing and product of Euristix when it was acquired by FORE Systems.





