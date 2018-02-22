NEC test 5G Massive MIMO coordination with NTT DOCOMO

NEC announcedd a series of 5G verification experiments that it has conducted with NTT DOCOMO.



The testing involves coordinated control between Distribution Units (DUs) using a massive-element Active Antenna System (AAS) base station system belonging to a Centralized-Radio Access Network

(C-RAN) configuration. A Central Unit (CU) is used to control multiple DUs.



NEC said its super high-frequency band, massive-element AAS base station system can improve the throughput of terminals located near the boundary of DUs' communication ranges (cells) that levering its advanced coordination capabilities.



"NEC is committed to contributing to the successful roll-out of 5G in the near future, including these verification trials using the massive-element AAS base station system," said Kenichi Ito, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Network Development Division, NEC Corporation. "Moving forward, we aim to continue driving the advancement of high-speed, large capacity communications and sophisticated service functions that contribute to services provided by telecommunications carriers."