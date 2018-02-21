Napatech adds TRex traffic generating to its FPGA-powered SmartNICs

Napatech announced support for TRex on its FPGA-powered SmartNICs, enabling lossless, high-performance traffic generation at all speeds up to 100GigE.



TRex is an open source traffic generator, widely deployed across industries to test, benchmark and debug networks.



"When developing high-performance networking equipment, you constantly need the ability to generate traffic at ultra-high speeds over complex real-world traffic patterns. By running TRex on a Napatech SmartNIC, I now get all the features of TRex while having my own small high-performance system that can run independently from the existing setup," stated Michael Lilja, chief technology architect of Napatech.