Motorola Solutions to acquire Avigilon for video surveillance solutions

Motorola Solutions agreed to acquire Avigilon, a supplier of advanced security surveillance solutions, for CAD$27.00 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately US$1.0 billion including Avigilon’s net debt.
“This acquisition will bring Avigilon’s advanced video surveillance and analytics platform to the rapidly evolving public safety workflow, while also expanding our portfolio with new products and technologies for commercial customers,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Video can play a powerful role in creating safer cities and thriving businesses. It can serve as highly efficient ‘eyes and ears’ for monitoring a given location, and advanced video analytics can proactively alert officials to a perimeter breach or quickly find a person who left behind an object of interest.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment