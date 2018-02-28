Mist raises $46 million for self-learning WLAN

Mist, a start-up based in Cupertino, California. raised $46 million in an unsubscribed C round of funding for its self-learning wireless networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Mist says its wireless platform, which is designed specifically for the Smart Device era, makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing visibility into the user experience and by replacing time-consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation.



The funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins, with additional funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and Dimension Data. This brings total funding in the company to approximately $88 million.

In addition, Mamoon Hamid (General Partner at Kleiner Perkins) and Rob Lopez (Group Executive – Networking and Data Centre at Dimension Data) join Mist as board observers.