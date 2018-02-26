Metaswitch lands extended reseller agreement with HPE

Metaswitch has signed a global resale agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) aimed at accelerating fixed and mobile network operators’ deployments of advanced services including VoLTE and VoWiFi on private, public or hybrid cloud infrastructures.









Under the deal, Metaswitch’s core network software products, including the Clearwater IMS core and Perimeta session border controller (SBC), will be integrated with HPE’s own virtual network functions and management platforms to deliver end to end virtualized VoLTE, VoWiFi and advanced communications services.Metaswitch said this reseller relationship builds on the previous announcement of the integration of Metaswitch’s Clearwater core with HPE’s infrastructure platforms and NFV Director orchestration platform.“Metaswitch has established a strong track record of collaboration with HPE that is giving operators a modern and compelling alternative to more limited, legacy approaches,” said Martin Lund, CEO of Metaswitch. “Today’s announcement marks a new level of collaboration between the two companies and is a significant step forward for carriers seeking more agility and velocity in service development and delivery.”“HPE and Metaswitch are committed to easing operator adoption of virtualized infrastructure, applications and service innovation by pre-integrating best of breed cloud-native VNFs, management and orchestration, and subscriber management offerings in a rapidly-deployable package” said David Sliter, VP and GM Communications & Media Solutions, HPE. “Metaswitch offers service providers the only truly cloud native real time communications software solutions available in the market today. Metaswitch cloud native communications software solutions complement our range of advanced subscriber management platforms, orchestration software and cloud infrastructure elements on which operators can affect real architectural transformation.”