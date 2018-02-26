Metaswitch and Cloudify partner of NFV automation

Metaswitch and Cloudify are partnering to automate NFV management and orchestration (MANO) for global operators, increasing service agility and reducing service-affecting manual errors.



Under the deal, Metaswitch will OEM Cloudify’s virtual network functions management (VNFM) capabilities in delivery of its own VoLTE TAS, vSBC and vIMS VNFs and the two companies are collaborating closely in customer engagements, bridging gaps in operators’ NFV MANO systems.



Cloudify is a TOSCA-based open source cloud orchestration platform that helps operators to transition from non-virtualized appliances to virtualized, and ultimately cloud-native architecture with full lifecycle management and orchestration as well as service function chaining.“Cloudify and Metaswitch share a long-standing commitment to lowering the barrier to entry for carriers looking to transition to new cloud-native services,” said Nati Shalom, CTO, Cloudify. “Together we deliver a simplified solution for achieving a more agile service environment through a convergence of networks and IT systems from an infrastructure and process perspective.”“The biggest obstacle to achieving the full potential of NFV is the lack of maturity in the operational automation capabilities of the OSS toolchain,” said Martin Taylor, CTO of Metaswitch. “Our integration with Cloudify simplifies and accelerates lifecycle management automation, giving carriers faster, error-free operational management of their cloud-based virtual network infrastructures.”