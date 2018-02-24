KT tested 5G at PyeongChang 2018 Games with Intel

KT conducted a number of 5G tests at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea.



As an official partner of the Olympic Winter Games, KT installed optical fiber cables and the telecommunications infrastructure in 70 of the Olympics venues.



A limited 5G trial service was established in collaboration with Samsung and Intel.



The public was invited to view this at promotional areas in PyeongChang and in the KT 5G Pavilion in Olympic Park in Gangneung.



Because planning for the event started several years ago, KT developed a "PyeongChang 5G Specification".



KT is planning on launching a commercial 5G service in 2019 based in the 5G NR specifications, which were completed last December. Network building and optimization is planned for this year.



In a press release, Intel confirmed its collaboration with KT at the Winter Games. Intel said a total of 22 5G links were established at 10 sites. The 5G connections were used for image capture viewpoints, IPTV, virtual reality, Wi-Fi and other telemetry.



The pilot demonstration showed multi-vendor interoperability. New services were shown to spectators and visitors in several Olympic venues and public areas.



