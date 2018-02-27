Italy's SM-Optics develops OTN switching matrix scaling 300G to 1T

SM-Optics, a technology developer based in Milano, introduced a single chip OTN switching matrix that scales from 300 Gbps to 1 Tbps.



The company said its FLEX device can be addressed by ports spanning from traditional low-speed services like 2Mbps over micro-OTN, to layer2 and layer3 over ODUFlex, 100G over ODU4 and 200G over FlexO. Embedded capabilities include multi-technology OAM, packet processing, synchronization and fast protection functions. The FLEXSET boasts low latency performances and features an Intel Stratix 10 FPGA.



“Traditional systems rely on a multiple detached matrix architecture, often the result of scaled down core equipment at the expenses of flexibility, latency and physical dimensions” says Giorgio Cazzaniga product line director in SM-Optics, adding “FLEXSET has an unprecedented density coupled with wide tributary flexibility and multi-gigabit processing with bare minimum latency, using Intel Stratix 10 FPGAs. This single chip flexible architecture is reflected in the LM-1 product lines retaining the same advantages at system level.”





