Interoute delivers SD-WAN for Thule

Thule Group, a leading sports and outdoor goods company, has selected Interoute to deliver an SD-WAN connecting 30 of its sites in 14 countries. Thule is implementing an Enterprise Digital Platform to support its growth and digital evolution.



By prioritising and optimising essential data traffic at the edge of the network and actively directing it along the most efficient lowest latency routes, Interoute Edge SD-WAN will optimise data flows to and from applications hosted in the cloud, improving performance for users.



“As we’ve moved to use more cloud and SaaS based applications, we’ve seen increased bandwidth demand and heavy over-utilisation of our network. We needed an underlying network that would allow us to achieve greater flexibility, scalability and control over our IT estate,” said Anders Olsson, Director of IT at Thule Group. “Interoute owns an advanced world-class network that offers us a platform unlike any other. With Interoute, we now have a software defined network foundation that offers us the flexibility we need to expand our business, enabling us to grow and evolve without technology limitations.”