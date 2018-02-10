Intel flies Shooting Star drones at PyeongChang Opening Ceremony

The spectacular light show at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony featured a new line of "Shooting Star" drones from Intel. The performance featured 1,200 drones flying in tandem, a new record for performance drones. The fleet of drones is controlled by one pilot.







Intel designed and developed custom animations for the opening ceremony and nightly victory ceremony performances, which include animations of different sports and various Olympic-related logos including the formation of the iconic Olympic rings.“The Olympics are a time when the sports and entertainment industries are buzzing with record-setting performances, so it was the perfect stage for Intel Shooting Star drones and our team to set their own kind of record,” said Natalie Cheung, general manager of Intel’s drone light show team.