Infinera posts quarterly sales of $196 million

Infinera reported GAAP revenue for the quarter was $195.8 million for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2017. This compares with $192.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $181.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.



GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(74.0) million, or $(0.50) per share, compared to $(37.2) million, or $(0.25) per share, in the third quarter of 2017 and $(36.3) million, or $(0.25) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(18.6) million, or $(0.12) per share, compared to $(17.0) million, or $(0.11) per share, in the third quarter of 2017, and $(17.0) million, or $(0.12) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 39.3% compared to 48.3% in 2016.



“In Q4 we made some difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the company for crisper execution and increased focus on our go to market strategy,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our full product refresh nearing completion, positive sales momentum ending the year, and a significant pipeline of opportunities, we enter 2018 with confidence that our recent positive revenue trajectory will continue.”



