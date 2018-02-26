Hetzner Online connects data centers in Germany and Finland with Infinera XTS-3300

Hetzner Online, a leading web hosting and data center operator in Germany, has deployed the Infinera XTS-3300 to extend its data center business into Finland.



Hetzner Online owns several data centers in Germany and expanded its network into Finland with a subsea optical network powered by the Infinera XTS-3300 to address demand from customers in Eastern Europe and Russia. The new subsea network connects Hetzner Online’s existing metro terrestrial networks in both countries where the Infinera XTM-Series is deployed.



Infinera's XTS-3300 is a compact, high-performance subsea network solution enabling internet content providers (ICPs) like Hetzner Online to quickly deploy low-latency subsea networks.



