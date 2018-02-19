Google agreed to acquire Xively for enterprise IoT

Google agreed to acquire Xively, a division of LogMeIn, for an undisclosed sum.



Xively offers an enterprise-ready IoT platform with advanced device management, messaging, and dashboard capabilities.



Xively, which was formerly known as Cosm and Pachube, is built on LogMeIn's cloud platform Gravity, which handles over 255 million devices, users, and customers across 7 datacenters worldwide.



Google said the acquisition will be paired with the security and scale of Google Cloud. The solution will also be augmented With Google Cloud’s data analytics and machine learning.