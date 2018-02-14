Equinix hits 2017 sales grow rate of 21%

Equinix reported Q4 2017 revenue of $1.200 billion, up 27% over the same period last year. Full-year 2017 revenues amounted to $4.368 billion, a 21% increase over the previous year, including $359 million of revenues from the acquisition of 29 Verizon data centers. Net income for the full year was $233 million.



"In addition to strong financial performance, Equinix achieved a number of significant milestones around interconnection, innovation and acquisitions in 2017 that add even more value to our role as a strategic partner to companies in the execution of their digital business strategies. As we approach our 20th anniversary and reflect on what we've built, we believe our platform will become even more important for our customers in the years to come. We have a clear vision of our strategy and the opportunities ahead, and we are looking forward to another successful year," stated Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and President, Equinix.



In its quarterly update, Equinix also announced new expansions in the Culpeper, Houston, London, Paris, São Paulo, Silicon Valley, Sofia and Washington, D.C. metros totaling more than $500 million of capital expenditures.



Some additional highlights:







2017 CAPEX was $1.379 billion, up 21% yoy

Total crossconnects at the end of Q4 were 277,800, up 21% yoy