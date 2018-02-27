ECI presents its connectivity fabric for 5G

At Mobile World Congress, ECI is presenting its dynamic, intelligent connectivity fabric for 5G networks.



At the core of ECI’s solution is its newly launched Elastic Services Platform, which consists of its: Apollo Optical family, Neptune Packet-Optical family and Mercury NFV-based solutions.



ECI has developed an open, modular SDN software suite for eal-time network control and optimization of service delivery.



The company says its solution brings together the latest in IP and Optical interworking (including new technologies such as FlexE and Path Computation), intuitive service orchestration and network automation. Highlights of ECI’s 5G solution:



Scalable Transport – provides the basis for a highly dynamic, distributed 5G architecture. ECI’s Neptune and Apollo product lines deliver scalable transport for RAN to Core connectivity, offering an optimized feature set for mobile backhaul. The solution is also environmentally hardened.



Adaptive Network Slicing – ECI’s Elastic Services Platform creates and supervises end-to-end network slicing, enabling dynamic latency adaptation and policy-driven bandwidth assignment for ultra-high bandwidth and low latency services, so slices can be customized according to required network performance metrics.



Assured Service Delivery – ECI’s Muse software suite enables a simple and intuitive way to define, profile, monitor and enforce SLAs to ensure current and future 5G services e.g. autonomous cars, are optimized, always on and running at peak efficiency.



Integrating (MEC) Multi-Access Edge Computing – ECI’s Mercury NFV-based solutions, operators can simply and easily add compute power, speed or capacity while preparing for 5G.



Open Architecture – ECI's ELASTIC network strategy promotes and supports open APIs, interfaces and SDN controllability to ensure full functionality in multi-vendor environments.



“5G promises to change the way we live, offering unprecedented services and an unparalleled user experience, but 5G goes beyond capacity. It is not just another G, nor is it simply about radio, rather it will change networking as we know it,” said Darryl Edwards, CEO and president of ECI. “However, we must remember 5G will still need to operate in conjunction with 4G LTE, and even 3G. It is paramount that network infrastructure be ELASTIC enough to enable the interworking and coexistence of generations.”







