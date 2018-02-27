Deutsche Telekom, Intel and Huawei have completed 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station in an operator lab environment.
DT, Intel and Huawei show 5G NR interoperability
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Deutsche Telekom, Intel and Huawei have completed 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station in an operator lab environment.
