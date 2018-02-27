DT, Intel and Huawei show 5G NR interoperability

Deutsche Telekom, Intel and Huawei have completed 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station in an operator lab environment.





The test, which was carried out in Bonn, Germany, used Huawei's 5G commercial base station and Intel's third generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform (MTP). The testing included synchronization, coding, frame structure, and numerology components underlying the interconnection of the NR-compliant terminal and network. The configuration was based on the largest C-band cell bandwidth defined by the 5G NR standard. It also incorporates the latest Massive MIMO multi-antenna and beamforming technology enabled by the standard framework.The companies have also verified 5G NR interoperability in Huawei’s Shanghai labs.