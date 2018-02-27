Dell'Oro: Fast growth predicted for CBRS

The nascent Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) market opportunities are expected to grow 10-fold between 2018 and 2022 with total RAN investments approaching $1 billion, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



“One of the more compelling propositions relating to the CBRS band is that it lowers the barrier to entry and provides opportunities for a wide range of participants to operate a public or private LTE network — or eventually even a 5G network — at a fraction of the cost of operating a typical network, utilizing licensed spectrum,” said Stefan Pongratz, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Taking into consideration both the enormous market opportunity with CBRS and the long list of caveats that could curtail the impact in the near-term, we expect activity to accelerate rapidly between 2018 and 2022 to support a wide range of participants to operate a public or private LTE network,” explained Pongratz.