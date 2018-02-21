CyrusOne hits Q4 revenue of $180.5 milllion

CyrusOne reported Q4 revenue of $180.5 million, compared to $137.4 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of 31%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 49% increase in leased CSF and additional interconnection services. Q4 net income was $2.8 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million in the same period in 2016.
Some highlights:
- In Q4, CyrusOne leased 9MW and 86,000 colocation square feet, totaling $18 million in annualized GAAP revenue
- For full year 2017, CyrusOne signed more than 1,700 leases totaling 58 MW and 521,000 CSF, representing $105 million in annualized GAAP revenue
