CyrusOne hits Q4 revenue of $180.5 milllion

CyrusOne reported Q4 revenue of $180.5 million, compared to $137.4 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of 31%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 49% increase in leased CSF and additional interconnection services. Q4 net income was $2.8 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million in the same period in 2016.



Some highlights:



In Q4, CyrusOne leased 9MW and 86,000 colocation square feet, totaling $18 million in annualized GAAP revenue

For full year 2017, CyrusOne signed more than 1,700 leases totaling 58 MW and 521,000 CSF, representing $105 million in annualized GAAP revenue

“We had another very strong year signing $105 million in annualized revenue, increasing the size of our footprint by more than 50%, extending our presence to the Southeastern U.S. and Europe, developing a solution for our customers in China, and raising nearly $2.5 billion in the capital markets. We are very excited about this next phase of growth for the company as we expand internationally to help our customers with their increasingly global requirements,” stated Gary Wojtaszek, president and CEO of CyrusOne.