Corning opens a new cable manufacturing plant in North Carolina

Corning has opened a new cable manufacturing facility in Newton, North Carolina. The factory will employ more than 200 people and is part of Corning’s previously announced plan to invest more than $250 million in its optical fiber, cable, and solutions manufacturing facilities.



In North Carolina, in addition to this new plant in Newton, Corning is also expanding its fiber manufacturing facility near Concord and its cable facilities in Winston-Salem and Hickory.



“Network operators around the world are challenged to meet exploding demand for high-speed connectivity and data storage,” said Clark S. Kinlin, executive vice president, Corning Optical Communications. “We are adding this cable capacity to help ensure reliable supply of the world’s highest performing optical cable in a growing market. This world-class facility was commissioned in record time, a feat that would not have been possible without our long-serving Catawba County employees, or the support of state and local leaders here in North Carolina.”