Coriant forms IoT partnership with Prodea

Coriant announced a partnership with Prodea to deliver IoT services. The companies will leverage Coriant’s new Multi-Sided Platform Partnership Program and Prodea’s new IoT Service X-Change platform and ecosystem tp accelerate global adoption of IoT services.



Prodea’s IoT Service X-Change is a platform offering turnkey solutions and a framework for rapid IoT service creation and delivery with a comprehensive ecosystem of best-of-breed offerings including guaranteed quality of service. It was developed to solve a number of real problems in the IoT industry, such as:



1) Empowering service providers to participate in the IoT value chain beyond connectivity;

2) Providing a vehicle for efficient launch of partner-powered IoT solutions; and

3) Enabling monetizable and scalable services, rather than just technology components.



“While service providers, enterprises, and other organizations have been working to bring profitable IoT services to market, the full potential of these services has not been realized. In most cases, the challenge has been less about technology and more about optimal approaches to business models, specific verticals, and ecosystem partners,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Digital Marketing, Coriant.



“We chose to partner with Prodea not only because of their technology innovation, but also because their IoT Service X-Change can form the basis for our Multi-Sided Platform Partnership Program’s distribution of IoT services from ecosystem partners to customers worldwide. We believe this brings together all the right go-to-market ingredients, enabling service providers and enterprises to accelerate monetization of IoT services.”