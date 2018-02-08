CoreSite's data center business continues to grow, up 14% in Q4

CoreSite Realty reported Q4 2017 revenue of $125.9 million, representing a 14.0% increase year over year. Reported fourth-quarter net income per diluted share of $0.44, consistent with the prior-year level.



During Q4, CoreSite executed 128 new and expansion data center leases comprising 41,521 net rentable square feet (NRSF), representing $7.2 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $174 per square foot. The company also commenced 52,221 NRSF of new and expansion leases representing $8.2 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $157 per square foot.



“We finished out the year with solid results, highlighted by fourth-quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA and FFO growth, before the one-time Preferred Stock redemption charge, of 14%, 13%, and 11%, year over year, respectively,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s Chief Executive Officer. “Organic growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of existing customers across the portfolio and also by new logo growth as we continue to attract valuable deployments to our facilities, driving interactions and interconnections among our customers. When looking at 2017 in its entirety, we executed well on our strategic priorities and took important steps to grow our differentiated scalable and flexible campus strategy in key markets, including Santa Clara, Northern Virginia, Los Angeles, and most recently, Chicago.”



