CommScope intros next gen C-RAN

CommScope introduced a next-gen, all-digital C-RAN antenna system that centralizes and virtualizes baseband radio assets in preparation for 5G.



The CommScope Era platform's Wide-area Integration Node (WIN) resides in the C-RAN hub and routes baseband capacity to a distribution point within the served building or campus. Capacity re-allocation, soft re-sectorization, system setup and diagnostics are all software functions. The platform also transports Gigabit Ethernet backhaul to each remote node, which can be used for separate Wi-Fi networks, IP security systems or to support a small cell overlay needed for future network expansion.



The company said its design enables operators to deploy a centralized headend that serves multiple buildings, or even to tap capacity from an existing centralized radio access network (C-RAN) hubs. Baseband capacity is allocated where it is needed while reducing the amount of onsite head-end equipment and the amount of fiber needed for signal transport by up to 90 percent.



“We have invested heavily to create an all-digital platform architecture that upends the economics of in-building wireless and ushers in a new era and standard for distributed antenna systems,” said Matt Melester, senior vice president, Distributed Coverage and Capacity Solutions, CommScope. “CommScope Era will be a key enabler for network densification in LTE Advanced, Gigabit LTE and 5G.”





