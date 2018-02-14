CommScope expands its portfolio of 4xMIMO antennas

CommScope introduced new antenna models that support 4xMIMO (4T4R multiple input/multiple output), advanced modulation and carrier aggregation of unlicensed frequency bands.
Late last year, CommScope introduced a 4xMIMO, ultra-wideband antenna for the 1400 MHz–2700 MHz range. The company has also released an extensive antenna portfolio for FirstNet operating in the 700 MHz band. The company continues to add antennas to its portfolio that support different frequency band combinations in 4-, 8- and 12-port configurations, with 4xMIMO support on both low and high bands.
CommScope also offers a high gain, small cell antenna with 4xMIMO functionality in the 1.7–2.7 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands, plus 2x2 MIMO support in the 5 GHz band.
Comcast said this antenna enables operators to use carrier aggregation for License Assisted Access (LAA) to combine unlicensed bands with licensed bands to reach gigabit speeds at small cell sites. This antenna will also help operators be ready for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).
“Gigabit LTE is a localized phenomenon, meaning each cell site requires different approaches and solutions for adding capacity and throughput,” said Dr. Marty Zimmerman, engineering fellow, CommScope Mobility Solutions. “Antenna selection is an important factor for macro sites as well as small cells where unlicensed spectrum will be utilized.”
“Our integrated antenna will enable the full capabilities of 5G millimeter-wave spectrum bands while offering maximum flexibility in an evolving air-interface environment,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president, RF Products, CommScope. “As a contributing member to the xRAN organization, we endorse the benefits of an open baseband interface for enabling more innovation in the wireless marketplace.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment