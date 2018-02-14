CommScope expands its portfolio of 4xMIMO antennas

CommScope introduced new antenna models that support 4xMIMO (4T4R multiple input/multiple output), advanced modulation and carrier aggregation of unlicensed frequency bands.



Late last year, CommScope introduced a 4xMIMO, ultra-wideband antenna for the 1400 MHz–2700 MHz range. The company has also released an extensive antenna portfolio for FirstNet operating in the 700 MHz band. The company continues to add antennas to its portfolio that support different frequency band combinations in 4-, 8- and 12-port configurations, with 4xMIMO support on both low and high bands.





