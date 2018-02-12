Citrix acquires Cedexis for application delivery service for multiclouds

Citrix Systems has acquired Cedexis, a start-up that offers a real-time, data-driven service for dynamically optimizing the flow of traffic across public clouds, data centers, CDNs, and ISPs. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cedexis, which is based in Portland, Oregon, delivers real-time insight into network performance. This enables intelligent traffic steering for applications in multi-cloud environments.



“Citrix and Cedexis are a natural combination. We see tremendous value for our customers and partners, along with significant growth potential for our solutions,” said Ryan Windham, CEO of Cedexis. “Citrix is the clear leader in software-defined networking that helps IT adopt and manage complex cloud environments. It makes sense to combine our offerings into a comprehensive secure digital perimeter approach, which unifies and delivers the apps, data and services people need to be productive.”