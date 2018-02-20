Cisco Crosswork automation promises ruthless simplification

Cisco introduced a new software portfolio to help Service Providers to automate large-scale networks. The company is promising "ruthless simplification" for networks that to date have been burdened by manual operations leading to inefficiency, complexity and security vulnerabilities.



The new Cisco Crosswork Network Automation software offers a single point of integration with zero-touch telemetry, machine learning intuition, open APIs and automated actions.



The software release targets:





Cisco Crosswork Change Automation : Automated operations application that enables large-scale change and closed-loop control

: Automated operations application that enables large-scale change and closed-loop control Cisco Crosswork Health Insights : Smart sensors, smart alerts and smart remediation to monitor and optimize networks

: Smart sensors, smart alerts and smart remediation to monitor and optimize networks Cisco Crosswork Data Platform : Featuring both an OpenSource and commercial-class data analytics platform

: Featuring both an OpenSource and commercial-class data analytics platform Cisco Crosswork Network Insights : Cloud-based analytics solution for solving large-scale routing issues

: Cloud-based analytics solution for solving large-scale routing issues Cisco Crosswork Situation Manager: Machine learning-based event correlation with social operations featuring social tools such as chat functions to solve repair issues quickly

Cisco said the new software extends capabilities of its Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), offering the industry's most comprehensive closed-loop multi-vendor, multi-domain automation solution, with service orchestration and automation applications that support third-party solutions with open APIs."Only Cisco can offer this comprehensive and holistic automation approach to solve challenges of today's mass scale infrastructure," said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Networking, Cisco. "Our primary goal for network automation is to help our customers turn growing pains into growing profit, and streamline operations so they can spend less time on tactical ‘firefighting' and more time on identifying and trialing new revenue streams."