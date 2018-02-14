Ciena brings enhancements for 5G

Ciena announced a series of enhancements to its product set to help operators scale their current 4G networks, while simultaneously preparing for the impending evolution toward 5G.



Ciena said its 5G Network Solutions are designed to provide scale and automation. The solutions are composed of Ciena’s Converged Packet Optical (6500 and Waveserver) and Packet Networking (3900 family, 5100 family, 8700 Packetwave) platforms – as well as new products and capabilities, including:





New deterministic packet capability that will support 4G/5G converged fronthaul/midhaul networks offering digital radio transport over standards-based Ethernet

New IP functionality that will provide the necessary connectivity features required for IP-based network infrastructures

Programmable Network Slicing capabilities that will allow network operators to logically partition and virtualize network resources from Layer 0 to Layer 3

"With expected 5G performance gains ranging from 1,000 times the volume of data to ten times the reduction in latency, operators need to prepare their end-to-end wireline network now. As the industry leader in coherent optical, edge packet platforms, automation, and multi-domain service orchestration, Ciena is uniquely positioned to support operators through every step of their multi-year journey to a common wireline infrastructure that supports 4G and beyond,” stated Steve Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena.