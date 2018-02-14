Ciena brings enhancements for 5G

Ciena announced a series of enhancements to its product set to help operators scale their current 4G networks, while simultaneously preparing for the impending evolution toward 5G.
Ciena said its 5G Network Solutions are designed to provide scale and automation. The solutions are composed of Ciena’s Converged Packet Optical (6500 and Waveserver) and Packet Networking (3900 family, 5100 family, 8700 Packetwave) platforms – as well as new products and capabilities, including:
- New deterministic packet capability that will support 4G/5G converged fronthaul/midhaul networks offering digital radio transport over standards-based Ethernet
- New IP functionality that will provide the necessary connectivity features required for IP-based network infrastructures
- Programmable Network Slicing capabilities that will allow network operators to logically partition and virtualize network resources from Layer 0 to Layer 3
